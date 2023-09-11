Biden admin applauds deal with Saudi Arabia on 9/11 anniversary

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration applauded Saudi Arabia for its involvement in a global infrastructure deal on the anniversary of 9/11, a mass terrorist attack that Saudi Arabia has long been accused of organizing.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the Biden administration welcomes Saudi Arabia’s investment in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure, a collaborative initiative to build international economic corridors in developing countries, in a tweet posted Monday. Watson’s statement comes on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which Saudi Arabian officials have long been accused of helping orchestrate – accusations that were, in part, confirmed through declassified information that one of their agents correlated with two Al Qaeda hijackers prior to the attack, according to ProPublica.

TRENDING: 'Monstrous': GOP presidential candidates commemorate 9/11 on 22nd anniversary

“We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI),” Watson said on Twitter.

We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI). — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) September 11, 2023

Though the original 9/11 Commission report released in 2004 did not find evidence implicating Saudi officials, newly declassified information indicates that a Saudi intelligence agent corresponded and helped two of the Al Qaeda hijackers prior to the attack, according to ProPublica. Thousands of American family members with victims of the 9/11 attacks have criticized the Biden and previous administrations for not releasing all classified information related to the attack, which they believe fully implicates Saudi officials’ involvement in orchestrating the attacks.

“We’re tired of having to fight this fight,” Brett Eagleson, head of 9/11 Justice and the son of a victim of the attacks, saidto the New York Post. “We would just love for a president to demand that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia admit fault and be held accountable.”

Did Saudi Arabia organize the 9/11 terror attack on America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (16 Votes) 11% (2 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In 2022, the Biden administration released a would-be 9/11 hijacker from Guantanamo Bay to be sent back home to Saudi Arabia, a decision that was met with high scrutiny from lawmakers.

“Joe Biden continues to show weakness on the world stage,” New York Republican Rep. and House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik said in 2022. “While we will never forget the tragedy and loss of life of 9/11, Joe Biden is turning his back on the thousands of families who lost loved ones on that fateful morning over 20 years ago.”

The White House and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!