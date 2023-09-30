A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden admin issues restrictions on gas furnaces in latest war on appliances

Boasted energy efficiency rules will curb residential energy use, carbon emissions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2023 at 8:55pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – The Biden administration announced its latest regulatory action targeting home appliances late Friday, this time targeting popular home gas-powered furnaces.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said the energy efficiency regulations would slash household utility costs by $1.5 billion on an annual basis while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the residential sector. The proposal, according to the agency, require non-weatherized gas furnaces and those used in mobile homes to achieve a far higher level of efficiency than cheaper models on the market.

"At the direction of Congress, DOE is continuing to review and finalize energy standards for household appliances, such as residential furnaces, to lower costs for working families by reducing energy use and slashing harmful pollutants in homes across the nation," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

