Biden demands media buddies fight his impeachment probe

No sooner had House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced an inquiry into whether Joe Biden should be impeached, based on evidence Congress already has obtained about alleged corruption, than the White House announced it wanted legacy media corporations to fight back against the review of the evidence.

A report from the Daily Mail revealed Biden's White House plans to send letters to major news organizations including CNN and the Associated Press "demanding they probe the 'lies' of the House GOP's impeachment inquiry."

The AP, even before the letter officially was dispatched, seemed on board, with its claims that the Republicans have been "aggressively" investigating Biden and have been making claims "without evidence."

Since gaining the House majority, House Republicans have aggressively investigated Biden and his son, claiming without evidence that they engaged in an influence peddling scheme. Here's what comes next: https://t.co/4Qxz6C2IXY — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2023

In fact, McCarthy in a letter to House members outlined extensive evidence that already is in head.

That includes that "President Biden lied to the American people about knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings," the $20 million in payments "directed to Biden family members," that the family has generated more than 150 "suspicious activity" reports from banks, the FBI document alleging a $10 million bribe to the Bidens, and the entire Burisma scandal, where Joe Biden, as vice president, ordered the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor looking into corruption at a company that was paying Hunter Biden millions of dollars.

The Daily Mail report said Ian Sams, a special assistant to the president, "penned a letter to both conservative and liberal-leaning outlets, slated to be distributed Wednesday in an apparent attempt to influence their coverage."

Targeted are CNN, New York Times, AP, and Fox News.

The report explained Sams wrote, "It's time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies."

He continued that the inquiry should "set off alarm bells for news organizations."

Democrats, when Nancy Pelosi was House speaker, in fact launched two impeach-and-remove campaigns against President Trump, both unsuccessful. One was based on a phone call he had raising questions about Biden family corruption in Ukraine, and the other about his comments regarding the 2020 election faults.

The second was based on no evidence submitted to Congress at all, no witnesses, and no testimony.

In response, the Daily Mail reported, journalist Matthew Keys tweeted: "This is not okay. The White House should not be encouraging, influencing or interfering in the editorial strategies of America's newsrooms, including CNN and the New York Times."

He continued, "The media is the problem. The bigger problem, at the moment, is what the White House is apparently planning to do, if Oliver Darcy's reporting is correct (I have no doubt it is). And that is the kind of short-sighted move that gets Donald Trump re-elected next year."

He was referring to CNN's Oliver Darcy, who first broke news of the letter.

The report explained Sams described the Republican Party as including "every day liars and hucksters" who "peddle disinformation and lies everywhere from Facebook to Fox."

Sams just hours earlier had claimed on social media there's "no evidence" of wrongdoing by Biden.

McCarthy announced the inquiry, confirming, "'House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden's conduct. Taken together these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption."



