Biden gets scorched, by a DEM, over his latest attack on oil industry

Joe Biden has gotten scorched – by a Democrat – for his latest attack on the oil industry.

Of course Biden has been attacking the industry since he took office, canceling pipelines, drilling opportunities and more. He's succeeded in making America energy-dependent on foreign sources, after President Donald Trump had made it not only energy independent but energy-exporting.

That industry is what made America the most powerful transportation hub in the world, as well as the most influential international player.

But just days ago Biden's Department of the Interior, claiming its move was to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, invalidated the seven remaining leases awarded during a 2021 sale of land.

It also ordered that some 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska no longer would allow any oil or gas leasing.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it was "yet another example of this administration caving to the radical left with no regard for clear direction from Congress or American energy security."

He continued, "Let’s be clear — this is another attempt to use executive action to circumvent a law to accomplish what this administration does not have the votes to achieve in Congress."

According to a report from Fox News, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland claimed, "With climate change warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet, we must do everything within our control to meet the highest standards of care to protect this fragile ecosystem."

In fact, hundreds and hundreds of scientists, including Nobel winners, recently signed a statement that there exists no "emergency" on the issue of climate change or global warming, as it was known before the warming stopped.

Critics said Biden is harming U.S. energy security and rewarding foreign energy producers, all in contravention of congressional legislation and intent.

"I can’t explain to the American people why we would willingly become more dependent on foreign oil imports, eliminate good paying American jobs and drive up the cost of our electric bills and gas prices across the country," Manchin said. "This is yet another example of this administration caving to the radical left with no regard for clear direction from Congress or American energy security."

He charged it simply was Biden trying to do by fiat what he is not able to get from Congress through the legislative process.

Biden has curbed development in the NPR, limiting it to several "special" areas while ensuring that the entire section of the Arctic Ocean owned by the federal government is blocked from any fossil fuel production.

According to Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., "President Biden’s war on American energy continues. He is ignoring the law and making us more dependent on foreign oil. Not only is this bad energy policy, it’s bad foreign policy. Today’s decision rewards our adversaries and hurts American families."

And Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said, "Once again, President Biden is stifling domestic energy production in pursuit of his radical green agenda. His cancellation of leases and complete disregard for the law pushes us even further away from energy independence."

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., actually said Biden is pursuing a "green hallucination" with his actions.

"I am deeply frustrated by the reversal of these leases in ANWR. I will continue to advocate for them and for Alaska's ability to explore and develop our natural resources, from the critical minearls we need for our clean energy transition to the deomstic oil and gas we need to get us there," charged Democratic Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola.

