Biden handing out $100 million to help EV industry in disadvantaged communities

In a plan that specifically states it is to "ensure disadvantaged communities" are able to benefit from Joe Biden's new demands for – and spending on – electric cars, the administration is committing $100 million to repair and replace EV charging stations across the country.

A report from government watchdog Judicial Watch explains Biden is "subsidizing" the electric vehicle industry with $15.5 billion for which taxpayers will be on the hook.

That's in addition to the $100 million for EV charging station fixes, the report said.

"The venture will 'ensure disadvantaged communities benefit from upgraded charging infrastructure,' according to the Department of Transportation, which is handing out funding.



Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program the money will be sent to states, and then to others to "strategically deploy charging stations and establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access and reliability."

The report said the White House launched the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool in response to the president’s January 2021 order to tackle the "climate crisis at home and abroad."

Judicial Watch reported that includes "an extensive section dedicated to securing environmental justice for disadvantaged, historically marginalized and overburdened communities, by among other things, creating a White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council consisting of top government leaders."

Those bureaucrats were told to address environmental "justice" in those locations.

"Agencies shall make achieving environmental justice part of their missions by developing programs, policies, and activities to address the disproportionately high and adverse human health, environmental, climate-related and other cumulative impacts on disadvantaged communities, as well as the accompanying economic challenges of such impacts," Biden ordered.

"It is not clear what the EV ownership rate is in marginalized or overburdened communities or the demand for chargers because the government has failed to provide that information. However, the administration does reveal that as of this month, 6,261 public charging ports out of 151,506 nationwide were identified as being temporarily unavailable," the report said.



