The biggest religious upheaval in history is underway

I remember that even as kids in grade school, we sometimes congregated around various religious traditions or churches. This oftentimes involved making fun of one another's faith.

But by far, the biggest religious divide was seldom represented, because Catholics had their own school system. We just didn't encounter them; nor they, us.

Perhaps that is what led me, much later in life, to write my own Armageddon Story novel series. It turns out that we are now living in the upheaval I discovered early in

"Reconnaissance," volume 1.

If you guessed Eastern or Middle Eastern religions versus Christianity, thank you for playing, but you missed it. This upheaval is not the fracturing of one or another religious tradition in the world, or the demise of Christianity, as pollsters so gleefully point out.

No, it is quite the opposite. The biggest religious upheaval in history is the mirror image of the biggest religious breakup in history. If you are on either side, you understand it, even if you have yet to recognize it. The pollsters will find almost no one who will speak to it. Think of it as the elephant in the church.

In my novel series, Pope Pious receives his assignment (or rather his half of the assignment) from the Lord during his debauchery. "It is time … for my Church, to be reunited." The great divide was the split of the Catholic Church into many Protestant denominations.

A variety of Protestant denominations are nearly as fragmented as the great divide between Protestant and Catholic. This is not a picture of the victorious church that Jesus describes as his Bride.

I suppose that each of us imagines the Bride as our own small splinter from the Protestant/Catholic explosion. Yet if that is the case, then we miss what God is doing right now, in our sliver of existence upon planet Earth. "It is time for my Church to be reunited."

Much of the world does not recognize this, and indeed they never will – not even after the Bride asserts her ruling authority over the seven mountains of modern existence. Nor will they recognize that God is setting the stage for Christians not to abandon the world, but for His Bride to rule and reign for a period of time before Jesus returns.

It has to be done this way, because a splintered church, divided in its outlook, will not be able to effectively rule over divided nations, or indeed even a single divided nation.

I wish I had a grand timeline to give you for the fulfillment of these events, but I have slowly come to understand that since God exists outside of time, He is more concerned with a string of events, one following after the other, rather than penciling them into His eternal calendar. The good news for His Children is that one day we, too, will live outside of time with Him, not because of anything we did for Him, but because of what Jesus did for us on the Cross. Shalom, peace.

