The billionaire class and their 'robbery capitalism'

The consolidation of wealth in the hands of the very few is unprecedented. At the top of the Western economic pyramid resides a billionaire class who are the globalist version of the feudalist lords. In my new book, "The Billionaire World: How Marxism serves the Elite," I analyze how globalist control has produced a system of inequality and injustice.

With government support, whether right- or left-wing, the new billionaire class freely engages in the transferring of wealth from the lower classes to themselves. Since the 1980s, this development has accelerated through the rise of the globalist transnational business model. It is dependent upon weak nation states and open borders in order to access a cheaper labor force, and it refuses to pay taxes to any given country or redistribute wealth when outsourcing jobs to low-cost nations.

In other words, the rules that apply to regular citizens, who are so heavily taxed in many nations that they hardly make ends meet, does not apply to the top elite. The people are rendered practically voiceless in the billionaire owned mainstream media. This, by the way, was Vladimir Lenin's communist recipe of how to get rid of the middle class: "The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation."

There is a key difference between Stalinist communism and today's billionaire control. In classical communism, the state was to own everything and distribute to each according to his needs. In the current billionaire system, private corporations are to "own and control everything," including full access to government funds in a system where nation states and their political leaders function as bureaucrat puppets serving the elite. Nobody cares for the poor. Politicians are merely vassals now. They mainly serve other interests than that of the nation state and its people.

While historic capitalism caused the middle class to rise, the current globalist system robs ordinary citizens of their wealth. During the industrial revolution in the 1800s, the trade–oriented, trust-based capitalism produced the rise of the lower classes, focusing on the Protestant work ethic and accountability. International trade brought immense economic benefits for all. Capitalism became the ruling economic model; it brought millions out of poverty, and differed completely from the feudal, aristocratic economic system in which men were basically tied to the hereditary structures of class distinctions. In the capitalist system, merchants could become industrial owners, and the son of a carpenter was no longer automatically destined to become a carpenter like his father.

Yet, in the current economic globalist system, the very opposite result is produced:the enrichment of the very few who now control most of world assets. In this system, wealth is not redistributed back to the Western worker when outsourcing jobs to China and cheap labor countries. The income of the lower classes in the West has stagnated – the middle class diminishing, living standards plummeting.

Take the current inflation and how it makes it much more expensive to live for everyday citizens. Probably the best definition of inflation is how much the prices rose from last year to this year. In that case, the inflation in the United States is about 30% in 2023. The price of bread rose 50%, gasoline 150%, yet the price index only shows a 7% inflation. Tucker Carlson recently explained why. The index is structured in such a way that it gives the politicians a way to hide the real inflation number by minimizing the importance of certain variables such as, for example, the percentage use of gasoline per family. As poverty is on the rise, cunning politicians hide from the fact that their own decisions have produced the dramatic rise of energy prices affecting food prices, electrical bills, fuel prices and thereby directly impact the economy of families.

In a Herland Report interview, Dr. Paul Craig Roberts states, "The pendulum has swung to robbery capitalism. The only mark of success is money. How you get it doesn't matter anymore. I can remember when a billionaire was unknown; now everyone on the Forbes 400 list is a billionaire. We talk about individuals who have 100 billion dollars. That was the stats of the entirety of the federal government when John F. Kennedy was president. You have a system that produces those results, and yet the middle family income in the U.S. has not grown in 20 to 30 years. This is America. The majority population cannot raise 400 dollars cash without selling personal property, personal assets, their TV, their car, their ring."

We are sinking into the quagmire of national poverty while the billionaire class takes it all.

