'[Bleep] all you [bleeps]': Biden's education secretary deletes graphic playlist after backlash

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona deleted a tweet Tuesday showing his music playlist for his bus tour after backlash from education advocates, who expressed concerns about the profanity and sexual references in the songs.

Cardona, who is currently on a bus tour visiting schools and students around the country, posted a list of songs by artists like Dr. Dre, Big Pun, Biggie Smalls and Drake that he is listening to while on the road. The tweet was deleted shortly afterward, however, following criticism from education advocates, who were concerned about the songs’ references to “d***,” “mother******s,” “hoes” and other sexual references and profanity, according to several tweets.

TRENDING: U.S. probing 100 incidents of Chinese nationals entering military bases, weapons sites

“Are you serious @SecCardona? ‘My my, I’m big huh, I rip my pr*** through your hooters I’m sick, you couldn’t measure my d*** with six rulers,'” Moms for Liberty, a parental rights group, wrote on Twitter, quoting the song “Still Not A Player” by Big Pun. “Only 1/3 of American public school students are reading on grade level and you are riding around the country promoting profanity.”

Are you serious @SecCardona? "My my, I'm big huh, I rip my pr*** through your hooters

I'm sick, you couldn't measure my d*** with six rulers" Only 1/3 of American public school students are reading on grade level and you are riding around the country promoting profanity Resign https://t.co/dz2x8ji3u3 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) September 5, 2023

Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty and a former school-board member, also criticized the songs, saying that Cardona should “stop with the sex talk” and called on members of Congress, such as Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, to provide “oversight,” according to a post.

Is Biden's education secretary a disgusting reprobate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (28 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

One song Cardona listed was “Juicy” by Biggie Smalls, which opens up with the phrases “F*** all you hoes. Get a grip, mother******!” Cardona also included Tupac’s “California Love” as one of the songs on his playlist, despite lyrics such as “Soon as I step on the scene, I’m hearin’ hoochies screamin’.”

Rachel Reeves, co-founder of Right Books 4 Kids, a parental rights group that screens books for children, also called the secretary out over the playlist in a Twitter post.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!