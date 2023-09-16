Blue-state legislature passes bill requiring foster families to 'meet the needs' of LGBT youths

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The California legislature passed a bill that requires foster families to demonstrate that they will “meet the needs” of a child’s gender identity and sexual orientation.

The bill, SB 407, was introduced in February by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener and passed the California Assembly Wednesday 61-14, and the state Senate the following day in a 32-8 vote. Wiener announced Friday on Twitter that his bill had made it through both houses and would be sent to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

TRENDING: 'A [bleep] you to DeSantis': Trump team tries to thwart home state loyalty pledge ahead of primary

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Our bill to ensure foster parents understand the need to support LGBTQ foster youth — who are 30% of foster youth — & not kick them out, abuse them, or traumatize them (SB 407) is on its way to the Governor, having passed both the Senate & the Assembly,” Weiner tweeted.

Our bill to ensure foster parents understand the need to support LGBTQ foster youth — who are 30% of foster youth — & not kick them out, abuse them, or traumatize them (SB 407) is on its way to the Governor, having passed both the Senate & the Assembly. Thank you, colleagues! — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 15, 2023

The bill, if signed into law, would require foster families to “demonstrate an ability and willingness to meet the needs of a child, regardless of the child’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression” and “obtain resources offered by the county or foster family agency or other available resources to meet those needs,” according to the legislation. The bill claims that “LGBTQ foster youth” are currently being forced into foster homes where they face “nonaffirming” environments.

Will this legislation cause more families to stop fostering kids? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)