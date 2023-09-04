Bombshell book reveals Biden's fiery reaction to Afghanistan's collapse

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden had an explosive reaction when he was told the president of Afghanistan had fled Kabul ahead of the Taliban's takeover of the city in 2021, according to a new book.
On Friday, Aug. 12, 2021, Biden left D.C. for what was expected to be a mid-August vacation to Camp David. Three days later, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told him the news that the then-president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, had fled as the Taliban was poised to march into the capital.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Biden exploded in frustration" when he heard the news and exclaimed, "Give me a break!" according to the forthcoming book "The Last Politician" by journalist Franklin Foer, which describes the inner workings at the White House during the calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.