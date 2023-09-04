A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bombshell book reveals Biden's fiery reaction to Afghanistan's collapse

'Exploded in frustration' while he was on vacation

WND News Services
Published September 3, 2023 at 9:22pm
Joe Biden reviews remarks he will deliver about the situation in Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden had an explosive reaction when he was told the president of Afghanistan had fled Kabul ahead of the Taliban's takeover of the city in 2021, according to a new book.

On Friday, Aug. 12, 2021, Biden left D.C. for what was expected to be a mid-August vacation to Camp David. Three days later, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told him the news that the then-president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, had fled as the Taliban was poised to march into the capital.

"Biden exploded in frustration" when he heard the news and exclaimed, "Give me a break!" according to the forthcoming book "The Last Politician" by journalist Franklin Foer, which describes the inner workings at the White House during the calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Read the full story ›

