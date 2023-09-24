A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Brave E.U. politician delivers heated message to global tyrants

Takes no prisoners in latest warning to globalitarian elite

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2023 at 3:50pm
(Photo by Jason Rosewell on Unsplash)

(VIGILANT NEWS) – Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson has been an unyielding opponent to Klaus Schwab’s ‘Great Reset’ Agenda. Known best for her famous smackdown on Justin Trudeau, MEP Anderson has established herself as one of the few politicians left who represent the interests of the European people.

September 13 was no different as MEP Anderson took no prisoners in her latest warning to the globalitarian elite. Before the European Parliament, in a session specifically focused on the COVID-19 response and the World Health Organization, MEP Anderson ended the meeting with a powerful statement.

“We just need to find a way to wake the people up. Because the point is simply this: it comes down to a choice. It’s either freedom, democracy, and the rule of law — or enslavement.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
