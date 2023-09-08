Cancer in under-50s has jumped 80 percent in 30 years

(SCIENCE ALERT) – Under-50 cancer diagnosis rates have increased alarmingly by 79.1 percent globally over the past three decades, resulting in 27.7 percent more deaths.

A new report used data from the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study to show cancer cases in 14 to 49-year-olds rose from 1.82 million in 1990 to 3.26 million in 2019.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Based on information collected across 204 countries involving 29 cancer types, the study led by Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China also challenges common perceptions of the type of cancer that affects younger age groups.

TRENDING: THOU SHALT NOT TRAFFIC CHILDREN

Read the full story ›