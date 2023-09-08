A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cancer in under-50s has jumped 80 percent in 30 years

New global study based on information collected across 204 countries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2023 at 4:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(SCIENCE ALERT) – Under-50 cancer diagnosis rates have increased alarmingly by 79.1 percent globally over the past three decades, resulting in 27.7 percent more deaths.

A new report used data from the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study to show cancer cases in 14 to 49-year-olds rose from 1.82 million in 1990 to 3.26 million in 2019.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Based on information collected across 204 countries involving 29 cancer types, the study led by Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China also challenges common perceptions of the type of cancer that affects younger age groups.

TRENDING: THOU SHALT NOT TRAFFIC CHILDREN

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Huge warning sign that housing market could be headed for trouble
Saudi Arabia on 'relentless killing spree'
European nation neuters signature climate law amid massive public backlash over high costs
Honduran man granted asylum in U.S. accused of 2 stabbings, 1 fatal
Cancer in under-50s has jumped 80 percent in 30 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×