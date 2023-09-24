Challenges have throttled Biden admin's ability fund censorship industry

GOP-Led Probes, Court Rulings Have Throttled The Biden Admin’s Ability To Fund The Censorship Industry

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Conservative legal efforts and court rulings have hampered online censorship initiatives funded by the Biden administration, The Washington Post reported.

TRENDING: The deadly effect of ignoring patterns

Academic researchers and government agencies are rethinking or terminating their Biden administration-funded initiatives to censor “misinformation” online since the July Missouri v. Biden ruling to prevent federal agencies from coordinating with social media companies, the Post reported. Conservatives have alleged that federal agencies and social media platforms coordinated to censor right-wing perspectives and have investigated this alleged malfeasance via information requests.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) paused a $150 million initiative designed to disseminate medical information on subjects including nutrition and vaccinations, physicians told the Post. NIH officials issued a memo in July to certain personnel cautioning them not to identify posts that contain alleged misinformation for social media companies to censor.

The memo also instructed them to restrict their public messaging to addressing medical inquiries, according to the Post.

Is the Biden administration throttling free speech? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“If the question relates in any way to misinformation or disinformation, please do not respond,” the July memo reportedly stated.

Well-funded social media censorship efforts may not exist in the same capacity because of the Missouri v. Biden ruling, which called out the Biden administration for “targeted suppression of conservative ideas,” and other efforts that have called into question the legitimacy of the government suppressing online speech, the Post reported

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan has recently gone after at least two recipients of funding from Biden’s National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Convergence Accelerator initiative with information requests, three individuals familiar with the situation told the Post. The initiative funds organizations developing systems to counter “misinformation,” including software enabling journalists to detect its proliferation of online.

.@POTUS is paying more than $5M to a group called Hack/Hackers which is making lists of orgs & media they think should & should not be trusted. They’ve basically created a naughty & nice list to police the content posted by family & friends. 🐷🎅 #MakeEmSqueal — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 22, 2022

A nonprofit group of journalists and technologists called Hacks/Hackers obtained funding from the NSF to assist in spreading what they consider the correct information on subjects, such as the effectiveness of vaccines, but the coalition is now being more careful in its research and communication, according to the Post.

“We are double- and triple-checking what we write, above what we used to, to try to communicate our good intentions — in the face of efforts that willfully misconstrue our work and desire to serve the public,” Connie Moon Sehat, a group researcher-at-large, told the Post. “And I worry more broadly that we researchers may self-censor our inquiry, or that some will drop out altogether, to stay safe.”

Biden “is paying more than $5M to a group called Hack/Hackers which is making lists of orgs & media they think should & should not be trusted,” Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa asserted in a December post on X — formerly Twitter. “They’ve basically created a naughty & nice list to police the content posted by family & friends.”

The group’s initiative has classified right-leaning sources such as The Daily Wire and Daily Mail as “unreliable,” and Vox and The Atlantic as “reliable,” according to Fox News.

The White House, NIH and NSF did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!