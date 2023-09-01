Children's book company accused of pushing LGBT ideologies

Scholastic, the company that publishes children's books and often gets help from local school districts in pushing their products to children, already has faced claims it eliminated the Jewish state in one of its products, as well as charges it was promoting "madrassa" school life for American children who are Muslim.

Now an organization that repeatedly has fought on behalf of parents objecting to ideological indoctrination by schools on their children says the company has taken up Joe Biden's agenda point to push the LGBT beliefs.

It is Liberty Counsel that has revealed Scholastic's former CEO, Dick Robinson, just before he died in 2021, charged, "We believe Scholastic can make the greatest impact by continuing to promote the work of LGBTQIA+ creators in our publishing, including the support and amplification of transgender and non-binary voices."

He explained at the time, "This year, eight of the ten most challenged books on the American Library Association’s Most Challenged Books List were there because of LGBTQIA+ content, and we are proud that two of them were published by Scholastic: Raina Telgemeier’s 'Drama' and Alex Gino’s 'George,' the #1 most challenged book of last year."

Liberty Counsel cited the current bio from chief inclusion officer Lindsey Cotter, which insists she "devotes her full attention and focus to developing and implementing Scholastic’s five-part Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) strategy, which is a core priority for the company."

Then there's the company's "Read With Pride: Educator, Caregiver, and Advocate Resources for Supporting LGBTQIA+ Youth and Books," which is a resource that defines books as "LGBTQIA+ Family Member, Lesbian/Sapphic, Gay, Bi/Pan, Transgender, Nonbinary/Gender Fluid, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and ARO/ACE/Demi," the report said.

And Scholastic recommends its own "BookRoom list" that includes "Smile," a graphic novel by Telgemeier with "sexual material" labeled from children grades 5-8.

"These children ages 9-14 are told to believe that their parents are evil and homophobic if they don’t agree with the LGBTQ agenda," the report explains.

Scholastic often has a standing invitation to come into public schools and sell its products.

The report said often, "Classroom teachers and early childhood directors actively use Scholastic Book Clubs to allow students to purchase the company’s books. Teachers are also given free books and resources delivered directly to their classrooms. Scholastic Book Fairs are weeklong in-school events where the company provides the books, planning tools, and display cases and are run by volunteer parents, teachers, and school librarians."

The report said the company also suggests "My Moms Love Me," "The Witch Boy: A Graphic Novel Series" and "Drag Teen. Awake, Asleep."

LGBT themes are promoted for students ages 12-18 in "Stars in Their Eyes," and "Introducing Teddy" is a picture book for preschoolers that instructs "the youngest readers to understanding gender identity and transition."

The company also promotes "Welcome to St. Hell: My Trans Teen Misadventure" and recommends "The Girl From the Sea," about Morgan who is "wanting to kiss another girl."

Will Taylor, author of "The Language of Seabirds," bluntly warns, "I am gay, biromantic, gray ace, and enby, or, as a teacher friend once dubbed me, multidisciplinary queer."

Yet another author delivers books that are "sexually explicit" that are recommended "for grades 3-7."

Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver said, "Scholastic is now complicit in creating the classroom as a factory for the LGBTQ agenda. Innocent children should not be subject to this radical propaganda. Parents and school officials should take a stand and pull these books out of the schools."

