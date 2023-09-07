A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Children's snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL

Online address no longer shows intended content

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 12:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels)

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels)

(UPI) – A supermarket chain issued a recall for Paw Patrol snacks sold at British stores after it was discovered that a website on the packaging leads to content "not suitable for child consumption."

Store chain Lidl said the five-packs of Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Chocolate Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavor and Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavor bore the address of a website that no longer shows the intended content.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We have been made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption," the recall notice states. "We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given."

TRENDING: Already, 8 senators line up to support Ken Paxton in 'ambush' impeachment

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Music fans rushing back to church after watching demonic rap song
Joe Biden's 'approval'? It's down even more!
Tim Tebow launches campaign to rescue children tortured, sexually abused for profit
'Elixir of life' on horizon thanks to longevity gene in naked mole rats
Mysterious deer is turning purple and nobody knows why
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×