China expert warns Communist regime is 'one military machine'

A recognized expert on China and its agenda, Gatestone Institute distinguished senior fellow Gordon Chang, the author of "The Coming Collapse of China," is warning the U.S. that it is time for a "people's war" against the Communist regime.

"We are in an us-or-them fight," he wrote in his warning published at The Gatestone Institute.

He noted that regime already has said exactly that about the U.S., with the PLA Daily of the Communist Party's People's Liberation Army stating, this year, "A people's war is a total war, and its strategy and tactics require the overall mobilization of political, economic, cultural, diplomatic, military, and other power resources, the integrated use of multiple forms of struggle and combat methods."

Chang pointed out a claim from Joe Biden's Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, who just last month said, "I want to be clear that we do not seek to decouple or to hold China's economy back."

TRENDING: 'Lying dog-faced pony soldier'? Look in the mirror, Biden

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Well, why not, Madam Secretary? The U.S. should be holding the Chinese economy back. In fact, we should be doing more than just that. Washington should be trying to end the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is time to declare a 'people's war' against the CCP. We are in an us-or-them fight."

He said China's regime already is "conducting 'unrestricted warfare' against America," meaning it deliberately used COVID-19 against America, is using Chinese fentanyl gangs, and worse.

He explains that the CCP, "with strident anti-Americanism, is establishing a justification to strike America. As James Lilley, the great American ambassador to Beijing, said, the Chinese always telegraph their punches. They are now telegraphing punches."

Is China's Communist regime "one military machine"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That regime is getting desperate because of the economic problems it faces.

"It can be no coincidence that, as the country's economy deteriorates and markets fall, China's external behavior has become even more belligerent. For instance, Beijing, by interfering with Philippine vessels resupplying an outpost at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, has been risking war."

He wondered about Joe Biden appearing "oblivious" to Chinese leader Xi Jinping's actions.

Biden even expressed his hope that China will "succeed economically."

"Biden's comments are at best perplexing in light of both China's malicious actions against America and his awareness that the country, as he proclaimed in August at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Utah, is a 'ticking time bomb.' 'That's not good, because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things,' he noted," explained Chang.

Nevertheless, Biden is declining to adopt adequate measures to defend the U.S.

Chang charged that tech sanctions from the U.S. on China are ineffective, because new products are being delivered to Chinese companies, and their advances automatically are accessed by the government.

"Anything that a civilian organization possesses can be – and is – pipelined to the Chinese military," he said.

"It's a warning to America: The just-released Mate 60 Pro smartphone of Huawei Technologies contains chips from SMIC, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's largest contract chip-maker. SMIC sold those chips to Huawei in violation of U.S. sanctions, including the Commerce Department's Foreign Direct Product Rule. U.S. sanctions applied because the chips in the new phone were made with U.S. technology. The U.S. Commerce Department allowed transfers of American technology to SMIC on the condition there would be no transfers to Huawei."

And his warning included, "Xi's regime is mobilizing all of the country's civilians for war. The Chinese leader never misses an opportunity to talk about it. China's regime is clearly planning to wage 'kinetic' war — the type Americans are used to seeing in the movies — on America."

"Americans should take their enemy as it is, not the way they would like it to be. So Secretary Raimondo needs to say that, yes, the United States will take all measures to defend itself from China. And Biden must start telling the world that China is America's enemy," he said.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!