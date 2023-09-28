Chinese hackers stole 60,000 State Department emails

Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Hackers in China stole 60,000 emails from officials at the Department of State, according to a report by Politico.

News of the hacking was revealed by Department of State officials during a private staff briefing on Capitol Hill, recently, Politico reported. There, the department’s chief information officer, Kelly Fletcher, informed staff that over 60,000 emails had been stolen from ten staff members using Microsoft Outlook, the department’s emailing system, with the hack affecting high-ranking officials such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

TRENDING: What goes around ...

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

All of the emails were unclassified, though they included “Sensitive but Unclassified” (SBU) information such as deliberations between diplomats as well as their transportation itineraries, according to the report. At least ten Social Security numbers were likely viewed by the Chinese hackers during the attack, with 25 people having their personal information exposed.

Raimondo’s emails, which are the property of the Department of Commerce, were not among the 60,000 hacked by the Department of State, though she was affected by the same hacking attempt, which included her department. Raimondo recently criticized China for accessing her email during a visit to the country in August, she claimed in an appearance on MSNBC.

The hackers obtained the information after stealing a digital access token from a Microsoft software engineer, the report read. Nine of the department officials involved were part of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, whose area of coverage includes China and its neighbors, with one being part of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Are State Dept. emails easily hacked? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s clear that the PRC is steadily improving its cyber collection capabilities directed against the U.S. and our allies,” said Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, regarding the hack, Politico reported. “Close coordination between the U.S. government and the private sector will be critical to countering this threat.”

It is unclear whether the hackers were operating at the behest of the Chinese government. The United States has not formally blamed the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party for the attack.

The Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!