Christian magazine started by Billy Graham now promoting AI sermons

"Why?"

An editorial at Not the Bee is reporting that Christianity Today has begun promoting pastors "that use AI for sermons" and is asking the obvious question, "Why?"

The magazine, which actually was begun by Billy Graham but has changed significantly over the years, wrote how, "I Used ChatGPT for Six Months to Help My Pastoral Ministry. Here’s What Worked."

The commentary is from a "young Taiwanese pastor."



TRENDING: Is the BRICS alliance really a threat to U.S. hegemony?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Yu-Li Lin explains, "Since ChatGPT became publicly accessible last year, we’ve heard reports that artificial intelligence (AI) will replace jobs and disrupt other aspects of our lives. Such changes may not currently be apparent to individual local churches in Taiwan. But in recent months, a number of Christian thinkers have been discussing how AI might either aid or possibly replace humans when it comes to pastoral care and preaching."

He said, "Several pastors point out that AI lacks physical, emotional, or empathetic abilities, though I personally believe that these limitations may one day be overcome technologically. In addition, they note that AI’s social bias, monopolization, and lack of spirituality when it comes to data labeling. But these are the same dilemmas humans are facing."

He noted that while some see an "ideological bias" in AI, "We can actually use the intelligence of ChatGPT to examine whether our words could unintentionally offend congregants with different political identities and positions."

Does the move toward AI in sermons suggest churches will be dominated by the spirit of antichrist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He said his six months "exploring" AI has led him to believe it "offers ways for pastors to more efficiently work and balance their many responsibilities."

He pointed out previously pastors relied on "liturgical manuals or official sermon templates, or they recycle their own past sermons for recurring events like invocations, fundraising activities, weddings, and funerals."

He said ChatGPT would allow pastors to create "pastoral notes, personal biographies, prayer letters, news reports, etc. (making sure to protect personal information and privacy)" and create templates.

And he found ChatGPT can "instantly generate a paraphrase of a Scripture passage or write discussion questions for a college student fellowship or a community small group. I could ask ChatGPT to summarize and synthesize various Bible commentaries and content from reference books that I feed it to create a rough research report on a certain theme."

And he submitted his "reflections and thoughts" to AI and then got help to "synthesize these thoughts."

"Preaching—be it preparing a sermon or delivering the words to a congregation—is a process that currently involves a speaker, the influence of numerous people living and dead, and the Holy Spirit. I believe that within these actions, there is room for the work of AI too," he wrote.

Not the Bee noted, "If your pastor has been sounding a little robotic lately, there may be an explanation for that."

It continued, "The author thinks that, in time, ChatGPT will become emotionally intelligent enough to be much more humanlike than it is now."

It said, "Or you could, you know, just think for yourself instead of using an impersonal machine."

*checks for Babylon Bee logo* omg you're serious?! pic.twitter.com/wA3yCrSfoX — Ben Behnke (@BBehnke84) September 4, 2023

So Joshua burned Ai and made it a heap forever, a desolation until this day.

— Joshua 8:28 Be like Joshua. https://t.co/2YlVDfmapK — Church Curmudgeon (@ChrchCurmudgeon) September 4, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!