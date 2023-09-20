Climate Cult high priests increasingly rule the world

For decades, claims that human-caused climate change is rapidly destroying the earth have been preached with the authority of sacred Scripture by true believers, a vast group that includes virtually the entire “mainstream media,” Big Tech, Democrats, some scientists, and academia from preschool through grad school.

And of course, all globalists. Al Gore, at a recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, preached a fire-and-brimstone sermon, assuring the faithful that climate change is indeed decimating planet earth. “That’s what’s boiling the oceans,” he railed, his voice rising to a fever pitch, “creating these atmospheric rivers, and the rain bombs, and sucking the moisture out of the land, and creating the droughts, and melting the ice and raising the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees!”

Although Gore and other global-warming prophets have amassed a spectacular record of making dramatic, time-specific predictions that have utterly failed to materialize, nevertheless, so-called “climate change deniers” are increasingly likened to “Holocaust deniers.” Psychological organizations now pathologize “climate change denialism” as virtually some sort of mental illness. And Democrat politicians – including of course Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who publicly predicted “the world will end” by 2032 – have nothing but contempt and disgust for the unconverted. Even Joe Biden recently attacked skeptics of catastrophic climate change as “lying, dog-faced pony soldiers.”

Yet ironically, today’s high priests of climate-change apocalypse are actually correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth may well become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings.

But such a grim future will not come about because of “catastrophic climate change,” as global-warming zealots claim. Rather, the earth will rapidly degenerate into the pitiful and desolate habitat for mankind they predict, with massive suffering and death – if their genuinely catastrophic agenda is actually implemented.

Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of the environmental group Greenpeace, recently weighed in on the elites’ insistence on cutting greenhouse gases to “Net Zero,” saying: “If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease.” Citing just one of many factors – the dependence by over half the world’s population on nitrogen-based fertilizer, which many climate-change activists want to ban, including in the Netherlands and Sri Lanka which have already done so – Moore adds: “So it is truly a death wish in disguise. And the disguise is to save the earth.”

Likewise, energy expert Alex Epstein, in his critically acclaimed book, “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas – Not Less,” writes:

“Today’s proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people. And even if fossil fuel elimination policies aren’t fully implemented,” adds Epstein, “– which they won’t be, given the expressed intent of China, Russia, and India to increase their fossil fuel use – even widespread restrictions on fossil fuel use that fall far short of elimination will shorten and inflict misery on billions of lives, especially in the poorest parts of the world.”

Epstein, founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, doesn’t claim fossil fuels and CO2 emissions don’t impact climate in any way. “I totally acknowledge,” he writes, “that they have contributed to the 1-degree Celsius warming we’ve experienced over the last one-hundred-plus years.”

Question: When the scientific case for catastrophic global warming and its resulting worldwide apocalypse consists largely of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than a century, why are all the governments of the Western world obsessed with imminent climate-change apocalypse as their unifying principle of governing, public policy, international relations and virtually everything else?

Before addressing the astonishing truth underlying what has become, in reality, a full-fledged religion created and exploited by global elites obsessed with ruling the world, let’s first consider those segments of society most captivated by this apocalyptic cult.

Ironically, while claiming to follow “the science,” global warming cult followers tend to comprise the very population demonstrating the least regard for actual science in other areas of life and public policy:

* Many believe a baby inside its mother’s womb is not a human being – at least, not until the very moment he or she is born, when that child instantaneously morphs into a person of great value, with all the natural, constitutional and God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. One minute earlier, the child was just a glob of worthless tissue, equivalent to a tumor that could be ripped into pieces, extracted and disposed of as medical waste. This is an entirely accurate, if graphic, representation of the prevailing belief of today’s Democratic Party, with 46 Senate Democrats having voted just last year in favor of legalizing abortion up until the very moment of birth.

* This same cult population segment tends to believe mentally ill men who claim they are women actually are women – and vice versa. Worse, they defend, or at least acquiesce to, the practice of grooming mentally fragile teenagers into undergoing horrendous amputations and other harmful, irreversible “treatments” in pursuit of “gender transitions” that are not only scientifically impossible, but insane.

* What about the news media’s obsession with climate apocalypse? Starting well over a century ago, way back in 1895 – when Grover Cleveland was president, "America the Beautiful" was first published and volleyball had just been invented – the New York Times scared its readers to death with warnings of a coming “new ice age.” This media-driven hysteria lasted into the late 1920s, when the Times suddenly switched gears and warned “the earth is steadily growing warmer.” That lasted until 1954, when Fortune magazine led the way with a warning that another ice age was coming. Although the New York Times stoked “global warming” fears into the late 1950s, by 1975 it was back to “new ice age” hysteria. A few years later, the Times reverted back to panicking its readers over global warming of an “almost unprecedented magnitude.”

“In all,” reveal R. Warren Anderson and Dan Gainor in their in-depth report titled “Fire and Ice,” “the print news media have warned of four separate climate changes in slightly more than 100 years – global cooling, warming, cooling again, and, perhaps not so finally, warming.” No wonder the priests of climate doom switched their label, over the last couple decades, from “global warming” to the omnidirectional phrase “climate change.”

* And what about all the scientists who have joined the cult of the climate apocalypse? Why would they go along with an overblown, politically driven hoax? The answer, sadly, became clear during the COVID era, when many scientists, doctors and hospitals took their lead from, and adopted the questionable views and medical practices of, highly politicized (and therefore dishonest) federal agencies like the FDA and the CDC. Rather than “following the science” themselves – as a few very principled doctors did, who often were seriously persecuted for their integrity – most doctors lacked the requisite courage to take a stand and risk losing their positions or even their careers. After all, the saying goes, “I have a family to support.”

* Finally, there are the millions of young people indoctrinated and traumatized continually in today’s government (“public”) school system about near-term, human-caused catastrophic climate change. Brainwashing a child into fearing the future and loathing the adults supposedly responsible for destroying their planet is egregious child abuse. Case in point: When a very troubled 16-year-old Swedish girl named Greta Thunberg, burdened with autism, OCD and eating disorders, somehow was presented to the world as the voice of the younger generation and an expert on climate science, she scolded the entire adult population in her celebrated and very angry U.N. speech: “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. HOW DARE YOU? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood!” she thundered. Multiply Greta Thunberg by millions, and one gets a glimpse of the trauma government education and the news media have inflicted on the next generation.

‘Some kind of god’

But what about the real villains, the people who know the global warming religion is just a means to a greater end that has nothing whatsoever to do with the weather?

The global elites – the super-wealthy climate-change high priests like Al Gore who fly into Davos in their mega-gas-guzzling-and-polluting private jets while scolding everyone else for driving cars, and who dine on steak and lobster while admonishing the rest of the world to eat insects – these are the high priests of the global apocalyptic climate cult.

To understand them, it’s first essential to dispense with the old paradigms of “liberal,” “progressive,” “democratic” and other feelgood but meaningless ideological labels. The true leaders of this movement are people whose only ideology and value system is personal wealth, power, privilege, honor and glory for themselves, and who are completely obsessed with ruling planet earth. They want to be gods. So far, only billionaire leftist George Soros has had the nerve to actually describe himself, to the news media, as “some kind of god.”

Unfortunately, these sociopaths benefit from a de facto camouflage, rooted in the innate decency of normal people who simply do not comprehend what it is to be a sociopath. After all, moral people with an intact conscience, which probably still includes most Americans, readily understand the normal flaws that beset normal people – like becoming upset, angry, envious, double-minded, anxious, depressed, perhaps even enraged. They do not, however, readily recognize nor comprehend the desire to control the world, the willingness to let massive numbers of people suffer and die, the ability to look directly into a television camera – which is to say, to look right into the eyes of millions of people – and lie without any inner conflict. Sociopaths comprise a breed of people animated by feelings, desires and ambitions totally foreign to regular folks who are thus blind to this elite community that includes some of the top climate-change global high priests.

‘The climate change agenda is a hoax’

Is there any hope? America’s future direction, and by extension much of the world’s future, rides heavily on the outcome of the November 2024 election, and this is especially true with regard to climate change.

Whereas Biden has publicly promised to completely eliminate fossil fuels from America, a statement that is not only entirely insane, but catastrophically destructive to the nation, the GOP presidential candidates tend to be far more reality-based. Vivek Ramaswamy, on-stage at the first GOP presidential debate in August, said: “The climate change agenda is a hoax. ... And so the reality is, more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change.”

For his part, Donald Trump, far and away the top GOP contender for the presidency next year, has a clear record of boldly and sensibly dealing with climate hysteria. During his presidency, he withdrew from Obama’s job-destroying and obviously unfair Paris Climate Accords, rolled back destructive and perverse regulations, and made America energy independent and a net oil exporter. Recently, Trump called for an end to the “madness” of Joe Biden’s big push for electric vehicles in the U.S., adding that this would send all auto manufacturing jobs to China and effectively destroy America’s automobile industry.

How about blocking the sun?

Finally, consider that a slew of multi-billionaire leftists, including George Soros and Bill Gates, are enthusiastically pushing for “solar geoengineering,” a nice scientific-sounding phrase for blocking sunlight from reaching the earth.

In fact, reports Forbes, Gates “is financially backing the development of sun-dimming technology that would potentially reflect sunlight out of Earth’s atmosphere, triggering a global cooling effect. The Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), launched by Harvard University scientists, aims to examine this solution by spraying non-toxic calcium carbonate (CaCO3) dust into the atmosphere – a sun-reflecting aerosol that may offset the effects of global warming.”

Blocking the sun has become something of an obsession with leftist billionaires bent on ruling the planet. As Time magazine reported earlier this year, “Among the world’s ultra-rich, plans to swat back the sun’s rays like they’re capital gains taxes … have seemingly been all the rage.”

For example, Time revealed, “Jeff Bezos put Amazon’s supercomputer capabilities to work modeling the effects of plans to inject huge amounts of sulfur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere.” Likewise, “Dustin Moskovitz, a billionaire Facebook cofounder, plowed $900,000 into funding for scientists in Mali, Brazil, Thailand, and other countries to study the potential effects of solar geoengineering.”

Blocking the sun’s rays from reaching the earth. What could possibly go wrong?

“Such proposals to essentially hack the atmosphere,” Time adds, belatedly, “have long been controversial in the climate science world due to potential side effects on global weather.”

It’s always those pesky “side effects” that cause all the problems.

Predictably, in June the Biden White House announced it is now studying congressional proposals to block sunlight to reduce global warming.

According to the White House’s official report on the project: “A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation. Such a research program would also help to prepare the United States for possible deployment of SRM by other public or private actors.”

All of this because of a 1-degree rise in temperature over the course of more than 140 years.

But then, it never was about a minuscule rise in global temperature. It's all about creating and sustaining the ultimate “emergency” – the most perfect “manufactured crisis” imaginable since it affects every person on earth. And since the entire existence of life on earth hangs in the balance, it’s necessary, under cover of this new global “climate” religion, to suspend the rule of law, trash the Constitution, crush free speech, terrify all the children, destroy entire industries, prosecute dissenters, impoverish billions, and establish a total global dictatorship.

But all for the public’s good, of course.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The preceding is adapted from David Kupelian’s introductory story to the September 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled “CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites’ breathtaking strategy for ruling the world.”

