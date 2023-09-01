A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Clothing giant data breach affects half a million people

Hacked over a 3-month period

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 4:02pm
(TECH CRUNCH) – Clothing giant Forever 21 said a data breach earlier in the year affects more than half a million individuals.

A data breach notice filed with Maine’s attorney general said the fashion giant was hacked over a three-month period beginning early January 2023, during which intruders obtained files from its systems. This data included the personal information of current and former employees, said Lorena Terroba Urruchua, a spokesperson for Forever 21 via public relations firm FTI Consulting, in an email to TechCrunch.

According to the notice, Forever 21 notified 539,207 people that the breached data included their name, date of birth, bank account number and Social Security number, as well as information regarding employees’ Forever21 health plan, including enrollment and premiums paid.

