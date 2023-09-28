Cloward-Piven Strategy: Its hellish culmination is nearly here

By Laura J. Wellington

Do you feel as if everywhere you turn something else is pushing the United States closer to the brink? You'd be right. It's by design.

Called "the Cloward-Piven Strategy," our nation is being thrust into the center of every kind of disaster, expeditiously, by whoever it actually is that is running the show. The ultimate process is to "speed-up the destruction of our economy by overwhelming it."

The goal is to foist us into an economic crisis leading to the collapse of the United States as well as capitalism. A two-class system will then rise out of the ashes – one rich and one poor. The devastation will lead to the poor begging for the rich-in-charge (also known as the government, the global elites, the Democratic Party and the liberal left) to save them. Therein lies our nation's conversion to socialism and enslavement.

Simplified further, the three-step process reads like this: Overwhelm the nation. Do it all at once. Then prepare for the collapse of the United States. The strategy relies on uncontrolled spending, massive debt and the distribution of entitlements. It is the reason the United States continues to financially support Ukraine, leaving us with $30 trillion in debt while illegal migrants flood our border. It was also the reason for the COVID lockdowns and unending state of fear that had many thanking the federal government for the meager handouts they were given. "Conditioning" happens slowly. Just ask the frog that continues to be boiled to death in the historical metaphor. We are that frog in this instance! We are being conditioned.

TRENDING: Battling cultural Marxists: Not the time for conservatives to be timid

The Cloward-Piven Strategy was brought to light at Columbia University in 1966 by a professor named Richard Cloward. Diametrically opposed to the philosophy forwarded by beloved former President John F. Kennedy and his famous words just a few short years earlier, "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country," the Cloward-Piven Strategy wasn't meant to empower Americans or our nation. Just the opposite, in fact.

If your suspicions are raised regarding the result of the clash of the two philosophies, with one man dead, I don't blame you. Remember, I said the strategy began at Columbia University. Did it stay there? I highly doubt that it did. Remember, every philosophy has a starting place. This strategy isn't the exception, especially given the important names in our government who were students of it.

The Cloward-Piven Strategy became part of the curriculum taught to some of the most highly recognized forces that have played a pivotal role in the health, welfare, and future of our nation. This includes former President Barack Obama, current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, former Attorney General Bill Barr and plenty of others. Is it a coincidence that they all graduated from the same alma mater?

Part of the strategy is to label yourself a "moderate" and "uniter." And never tell the public what your true intentions are. With suspicions that Obama still plays a significant role in the current administration, I hasten to guess that Biden's dogged intent to dismiss millions of dollars in student loans is a wonderful example of this. Unite our indebted youth (also known as future generations of voters) around a party that dismisses their debt today through entitlements that promise their enslavement and servitude tomorrow. The youth misinterprets the true intention because they have already been taught through years of public school indoctrination that they are entitled.

The present-day perceived good guys then point to their competition and declare them the evil ones. Isn't that what the Democrats continue to do to Republicans, liberals to conservatives, Biden to Trump? If they can just convict him on one indictment, they will no longer have to work so hard to weave the strategy into everything, every day. They will then be able to pull voters from the orange man's loins, or so they are convinced.

In the meantime, they rally a base of militant organizers supplemented by the establishment media and promise equal pay and redistribution of wealth to all. It is the reason "equity" has become such a talking point. Only what all that leads to is an expanded welfare system, the needs of which the present-day government can't meet. And that's the ultimate point.

Hence, an overwhelmed government and the collapse of the United States and capitalism will result. It will drive the suffering people to cry out for change, opening the gates to full-blown socialism, a great reset and the new world order … anything to simply eat.

This is where we're at, folks. So if you didn't have a name to call it beyond "frustrating" and "scary," call it what it actually is – a purposeful, organized plan to bring the United States of America to its knees, with more government leaders on both sides helping it along than standing in its way. More succinctly put: the Cloward-Piven Strategy, aka our nation's doorway to hell.

Laura J. Wellington is a TEDx speaker, author, writer at The Western Journal as well as the founder of THREAD MB and the ZNEEX app.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!