Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in 1st game

Move follows years of legal battles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 2:03pm
Former Bremerton High School football coach Joe Kennedy (First Liberty Institute photo)

Bremerton High School football coach Joe Kennedy (First Liberty Institute photo)

(MSN) – An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers was back on the field Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court held his practice was protected by the Constitution.

Joe Kennedy strode alone to midfield, knelt and prayed for about 10 seconds after his Bremerton High School football team beat visiting Mount Douglas Secondary School 27-12 Friday night.

Kennedy was not joined by any athletes or others on the nearly empty field. There was scattered applause from the modest crowd at Memorial Stadium.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







