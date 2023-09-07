Comer says he can make argument for president being ringleader of the Biden crime family

(JUST THE NEWS) – House Oversight Chairman James Comer says that he can make a good argument that President Joe Biden is the "ringleader" in the alleged crimes committed by his family that are being investigated by his panel.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden and it's getting closer and closer to Joe every day," Comer said on the "The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs" podcast. "I could make the argument that there's already enough evidence to point to Joe being the ringleader of this-not just knowing, not just lying about it, but being the ring leader."

Last month, Comer accused Biden of abusing his power as vice president by allowing his son to travel aboard Air Force Two to help score foreign business deals and has demanded the National Archives turn over all flight records from such trips.

