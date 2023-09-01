A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Company working on 'synthetic alcohol' that has none of the negative side-effects of the real thing

No hangovers, balance deficiencies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 12:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(ODDITY CENTRAL) – London-based GABA Labs is working on a type of synthetic alcohol called ‘Alcarelle’ which reportedly provides the relaxing effects of alcohol without hangovers, balance deficiencies or any of its other negative side effects.

Gamma-aminobutyric acid, aka GABA, is a neurotransmitter that blocks certain signals in the brain, thus producing a calming effect. When alcohol reaches the brain, it binds to GABA receptors and produces the same effects, relaxing and calming people down. The problem with alcohol is that it also has other negative side effects, like hangover, movement difficulties, speaking and thinking problems, etc. GABA Labs is currently working on a type of synthetic alcohol called Alcarelle that is supposed to provide all the positive effects of alcohol consumption, but none of the bad ones.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It feels like what a glass of wine feels like,” GABA Labs founder Dr. David Nutt told The Wall Street Journal. “It feels relaxing. It makes you a bit more chatty, a bit more socially engaged with people.”

TRENDING: Is Barack Obama the real life Manchurian Candidate?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tucker Carlson predicts Democrats will take U.S. into WWIII
Majority of Americans not satisfied with quality of K-12 education
Federal judge blocks red-state ban on drag shows in front of children
What happened when Jesus was crucified? Here's what the historical evidence says
EXPOSED: More than 3,500 minors had transgender surgeries in 5 years, study says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×