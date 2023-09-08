Constitutional expert weighs in on 'tainted' Georgia case against Trump

By Harold Hutchison

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said in an interview Friday that the process by which a special grand jury, convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, recommended charging Republican senators was “tainted.”

The special grand jury recommended charging former Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, as well as former Trump official Michael Flynn.

“This was a tainted process from the beginning,” Turley told “America’s Newsroom” hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

“We already know that the early grand jury really lacked a certain credibility from the grand juror that went public. You have this individual who was really quite extraordinary in giving public interviews that really undermined the credibility of the entire grand jury,” Turley continued. “She was actually giggling about how many people they wanted to indict and how many different charges they wanted to bring and it was a real thrill kill type of feeling to her interview. Well, this recommendation reflects that she spoke truthfully that they were really interested in indicting everyone that had any connection to Trump or supported a recount or further investigation.”

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury that investigated the former president and his allies for their efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election’s result, gave multiple interviews on cable networks, including CNN and MSNBC, saying she anticipated indictments to result from the probe, The New York Times reported.

“The defendants that we’ve mentioned would have raised colossal constitutional questions,” Turley said. “These are questions that I think Willis would lose on. To indict Graham and Perdue would be the criminalization of political speech.”

