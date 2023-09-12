'I've had conversations': Ex-Dem White House candidate won't rule out 3rd-party bid

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang stoked rumors of a potential third-party White House bid when he did not rule out a run with centrist organization No Labels for 2024, Politico reported Monday.

Yang lost in the Democratic primary for president in 2020 and for New York City mayor the following year, and has since departed from the Democrats to form his own third party, according to Politico. The former candidate told the outlet he has had discussions with No Labels about its potential third-party ticket in 2024, but would not disclose whether the centrist organization asked him about being a candidate.

“I’ve had conversations with various folks who are associated with No Labels,” Yang told Politico. “I would not run for president, if I thought that my running would be counterproductive, or if it would increase the chances of someone like Donald Trump becoming president again.”

Democrats are concerned a No Labels third-party bid would hinder their chances in 2024 and hand the White House back over to the Republicans, as they believe such a candidate would siphon off more votes from President Joe Biden than the GOP nominee. Yang maintained that he is an “anyone-but-Trump guy,” and expressed concern to Politico over both the former president and Biden’s age.

“I mean, you’re talking about two guys whose combined age is 160,” Yang told Politico. “In a country of 330 million people, you would choose these two gentlemen at this stage? I mean, it makes zero sense.”

The organization’s “unity ticket” has already secured ballot access in ten key states ahead of 2024 — North Carolina, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota and Utah.

No Labels believes a third-party candidate is necessary for an “insurance policy,” as it argues Trump and Biden represent the most extreme ends of their respective parties. If the former president does not win the Republican nomination, the centrist organization has suggested it likely won’t run a ticket.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican and Democratic primary, based on the most recent polling, indicates Trump and Biden are leading their fields by 40 points and 55 points, respectively.

No Labels did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

