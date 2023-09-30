A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Costco says its 1-ounce gold bars are real, have been selling out in hours

Products include insured, signed-for air shipping via UPS

WND News Services
Published September 30, 2023 at 5:36pm
(YAHOO FINANCE) – Costco has been selling one-ounce gold bars that it says get snapped up in hours.

"I've gotten a couple of calls that people have seen online that we've been selling one-ounce gold bars," CFO Richard Galanti told investors Tuesday at the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call. "Yes, but when we load them on the site, they're typically gone within a few hours and we limit two per member."

Costco's website shows that the company sells one-ounce bars of 24-karat gold from South Africa's Rand Refinery for $1,949.99 and from Swiss supplier PAMP Suisse for $1,979.99. Both products have been given average 4.9-star ratings on Costco's website.

Read the full story ›

