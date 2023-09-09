Court won't listen to pro-life arguments in fight over ordinances

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

On December 13, 2023, the New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding whether or not local pro-life ordinances in the state are legal following the enactment of the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Healthcare law.

According to NM Political Report, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Healthcare law, which was signed into law on March 16, 2023, says that state or local governments, advisory boards, commissions, agencies, or entities that receive public funding “shall not deny, restrict or interfere with a person’s ability to access or provide reproductive health care…”

TRENDING: Western nation pushes people to stop heating homes at night to save planet

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It also states, “A public body or an entity or individual acting on behalf of or within the scope of the authority of a public body shall not deprive, through prosecution, punishment or other means, a person’s ability to act or refrain from acting during the person’s pregnancy based on the potential, actual or perceived effect on the pregnancy.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

There are no regulations on abortion in the state of New Mexico, which has seen an increase in abortion facilities and a Planned Parenthood abortion business expansion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. New Mexico is also home to Southwestern Women’s Options, the abortion facility responsible for the death of 24-year-old Keisha Atkins during a 24-week abortion.

Should pro-life ordinances be legal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

There are four cities and two counties in New Mexico that have established themselves as Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, with ordinances that prevent abortion facilities from setting up shop. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court in March, shortly after the new law was signed, to block the ordinances in Lea and Roosevelt counties and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis.

The state Supreme Court has requested that all parties involved file briefs explaining what effect the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Healthcare law has on those local ordinances.

In a clearly biased move, the court allowed some pro-abortion groups the chance to file amici briefs in favor of blocking the pro-life ordinances, it has denied pro-life groups the opportunity to file amici curiae on behalf of the sanctuary cities.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!