'Cultural 'rot': Jon Voight laments 'appearance of Satan' in critique of Hollywood and America

(FAITHWIRE) -- Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight slammed the “appearance of Satan” in Hollywood and spoke out against what he sees as divisive forces in the U.S.

Voight made his comments during a conversation with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt after Schmitt said a lot of the cultural chaos America is experiencing has roots in Tinseltown.

“You know, much of this cultural rot comes from where you live in southern California, in the business that you’re in,” the host said. “I’m not saying that as an insult; it’s just a fact.”

