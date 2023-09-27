Dana Perino: Republicans attending debate need to do one thing

By Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Dana Perino said Tuesday that Republican presidential candidates who attend Wednesday night’s debate need to break out of the pack.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota will be attending the debate at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Former President Donald Trump will not be attending, but will instead be speaking in Detroit, Michigan and addressing union members.

Perino will moderate Wednesday’s debate.

“One of the challenges for these Republican candidates tomorrow night, though, is: Everybody on stage thinks they would be a better president than Joe Biden and they think they would be a better president than former President Trump. Now, how do they break out of that pack?” Perino told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “President Trump’s lead is so commanding, seemingly enduring. One of these people needs to have a breakout moment so they can say I should be the main rival to President Trump in this contest.”

Trump holds a 43.8% lead over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republican primary voters in the Real Clear Politics average of polls from Sept. 7 through Sept. 21, drawing 57.3% of the vote.

Perino also said that President Joe Biden is facing a tough situation.

“They are stuck in this position where they will say three things: One, they will say ‘Bidenomics’ is working, you just don’t understand it yet, right? How condescending,” Perino said. “Then they’ll say the border is closed, the border is fine. Well, that’s clearly not true and Sean, that is an issue that one is creeping up higher and higher in terms of concerns. Republicans and Democrats. The third thing they will say is no one at the White House can keep up with Joe Biden, he is so energetic and useful. No one is buying that either.”

