DiversionsTHE FINAL FRONTIER
On this day in 1966, iconic TV series 'Star Trek' premieres

Universe now includes 11 TV series, 13 films

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:42pm
(FOX NEWS) – The world first met Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock on this day in history, Sept. 8, 1966, with the premiere of the television series "Star Trek."

"Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before," said actor William Shatner in the show's opening. Shatner played Captain James T. Kirk.

Throughout the series, the crew of the starship Enterprise "confront strange alien races, friendly and hostile alike, as they explore unknown worlds," said the official "Star Trek" website.

×