Deadly fire at Taiwan factory could greatly impact global supply of golf balls

(OUTKICK) – Multiple explosions at a factory in Taipei, Taiwan last Friday resulted in at least nine people, including four firefighters, being killed in a fire after parts of the building collapsed and trapped workers. While the loss of life is far more impactful and tragic, the tragedy is also expected to have a significant impact on the golf ball industry around the world.

The factory manufactured golf balls for Launch Technologies Inc., which is a leading supplier of golf balls on the planet. The Associated Press has reported that Callaway, TaylorMade, Mizuno, Wilson, and Bridgestone were all listed on the company’s annual report from 2021.

Launch Technologies reportedly shipped more than 260 million golf balls in 2022, which makes up over 20% of all the golf balls sold worldwide. Of those 260 million golf balls sold a year ago, 80% of sales came via the United States.

