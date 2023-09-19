'Death is imminent': Top state Dem questions Biden's 2024 viability

By Nicole Littlefield

Daily Caller News Foundation

A top Ohio Democrat expressed concerns over President Joe Biden’s age and viability heading into 2024, according to the Washington Post.

More polls are showing that voters are concerned about the president’s age and some Democrats are anxious about the possibility of Trump’s return as Biden faces pressure over his vitality, the Post reported. Commentators have discussed whether Biden should drop out of the presidential debate as House Republicans should drop out of the presidential debate amid an impeachment inquiry and the Justice Department indicting Hunter Biden on felony gun charges.

“He is in a period of his life where passing and death is imminent,” Sharon Sweda, the leader of the Democratic Party in Lorain County, Ohio, told the Post. “We are all on a ticking clock. But when you’re at his age or at Trump’s age, that clock is ticking a little faster, and that’s a concern for voters.”

Recent polls show the presidential race frontrunners — Biden and former President Donald Trump — are tied in a potential 2024 matchup. If he won re-election, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term.

“The worst-case scenario is we get past the nominating process with President Biden as the nominee, and then he’s no longer able to continue on as the nominee,” an anonymous Democratic lawmaker told the Post. “That’s the nightmare scenario for Democrats.”

Age-related concerns have become a focal point in the 2024 race, with some candidates saying mental competency tests should be implemented for politicians.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley supports the implementation of mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Congress has now become the most privileged nursing home in the country,” Haley said on Sunday at a candidate forum in Iowa. “Failing a mental competency test would not result in removal. It is about transparency.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

