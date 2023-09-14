A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Death toll hits 11,300 in Libyan city destroyed by floods

Precise tally difficult due to destruction, chaotic political situation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Aftermath of catastrophic floods in Derna, Libya (video screenshot)

Aftermath of catastrophic floods in Derna, Libya (video screenshot)

(NBC NEWS) – At least 11,300 are now believed to have died after torrents of water ripped through eastern Libya — a devastating toll that could largely have been avoided, global officials said Thursday.

Marie el-Drese, secretary general of The Libyan Red Crescent, told The Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 had been reported missing in the ruined city of Derna. Earlier, city officials said the death toll could reach 20,000.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A precise tally of the rising number of people killed is incredibly difficult given the level of destruction and the chaotic political situation in the region, with bodies still washing up on the shore and burials being held in mass graves.

TRENDING: Jimmy who?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bulgaria's globalist government betrays its own farmers
China's economy is about to collapse, says Financial Times article
Death toll hits 11,300 in Libyan city destroyed by floods
China's defense minister hasn't been seen in weeks
Giant auto-maker CEO says electric vehicles provoking 'charging anxiety'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×