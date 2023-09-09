Dem governor suspends right to carry guns in big city

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new public health order Friday that bans carrying firearms in Albuquerque.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days, and it bans non-law enforcement personnel from carrying firearms, either openly or concealed, regardless of whether any individual gun owner has a permit to carry. The public health decree applies to Albuquerque, the state’s largest city, and Bernalillo County, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

TRENDING: Western nation pushes people to stop heating homes at night to save planet

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!