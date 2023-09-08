Democrat strategist warns Biden needs to worry about low poll numbers

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic political strategist James Carville said that President Joe Biden and his 2024 campaign team need to be concerned about his low poll numbers, according to remarks on CNN on Thursday.

Carville is credited with engineering Bill Clinton’s victory over incumbent President George H.W. Bush in the 1992 presidential election and with coining the famous phrase “it’s the economy, stupid.” Carville has said that Biden’s 2024 campaign needs to be concerned about his poll numbers, following a poll released on Thursday that showed his approval rating declined to 39% and economic dissatisfaction rose to 58%, according to remarks he made on CNN.

“You can’t look at this and not say that you’re concerned. For me to come on television and say I don’t find this alarming or troubling at all would be stupid. I wouldn’t do that,” Carville said. “To say the least, the polls were not great. It tells us that voters are expressing some apprehension here.”

Democratic Strategist @JamesCarville: “The polls are not great. Voters are expressing some apprehension here…. Jim Messina said Democrats need to quit bed-wetting, but my wife’s already changed me to rubber sheets.” pic.twitter.com/N9SnhphFE3 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 8, 2023

In Thursday’s poll, conducted by Social Science Research Solutions (SSRS) for CNN, Biden lost in a general election matchup against former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina and was statistically tied with all other major Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump.

“The best thing you can say is that they’re worse for Trump,” said Carville, referring to Trump’s personal favorability rating at 35% in the CNN-SSRS poll. “[B]ut, it’s undeniable that there’s apprehension [about Biden].”

Carville also addressed concerns about Biden’s age, which have been espoused by several left-wing commentators and Democratic elected officials. Biden, 80, is the oldest president ever elected to office and will break his own age record if re-elected in 2024.

“This [polling decline] has been going on for a while now. The White House knows this, that the president has an age problem.” In Thursday’s poll, 60% of Democratic respondents said they were “seriously concerned” about Biden’s ability to win the 2024 election because of his age, while 56% doubted his mental and physical competence to serve as president, presently.

“The polling that I’ve seen and that everybody else has seen isn’t very good. There was a memo from a friend, Jim Messina, that Democrats need to quit bedwetting, but my wife has already changed me to rubber sheets.”

The White House and Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

