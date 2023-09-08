Democrat who wanted to 'dismantle' police changes tune after being attacked

By Lillian Tweten

Daily Caller News Foundation

Shivanthi Sathanandan, the second vice chairwoman of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), said in a Facebook post that she was violently attacked and carjacked Tuesday in front of her two children.

Four men allegedly broke Sathanandan’s leg and beat her with their fists and guns in front of her two young children at her Minneapolis home before stealing her car and fleeing the scene, she said in the post. Sathanandan, who had previously backed efforts to reduce the police force, urged fellow Minneapolis residents to “take back” their city and prosecute violent criminals in her post following the incident.

“We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM,” Sathanandan wrote.

According to a police report obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, Sathanandan sustained a “major injury” as well as a “possible internal injury,” while another victim was not reported to be injured, and three other individuals were listed as witnesses. Officers later found Sathanandan’s car abandoned, according to the report.

Minneapolis, MN: Carjackings continues to afflict the city; this week DFL 2nd Vice Chairwoman Shivanthi Sathanandan was violently attacked and carjacked in front of her children in the driveway of her MPLS home in broad daylight. She says she suffered a broken leg, deep… pic.twitter.com/83b2RJuF0D — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 7, 2023

Sathanandan had previously backed efforts in 2020 to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department.

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” she wrote in 2020. “MPD has systematically failed the Black Community, they have failed ALL OF US. It’s time to build a new infrastructure that works for ALL communities. If you are still disagreeing with that BASIC FACT, I’m not sure what to say to you.”

Sathanandan thanked the Minneapolis officers who helped her after the carjacking, according to her post.

Sathanandan and the Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

