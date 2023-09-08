Dems rebut 2020 rigging accusations by rigging 2024

(AMERICAN SPECTATOR) -- he people most insistent on the purity of the 2020 election work feverishly on rigging the 2024 election. It makes one wonder.

This anti-democratic effort includes interpreting the suffrage-expanding 14th Amendment to deny suffrage to Donald Trump’s supporters in 2024. A Washington, D.C.–based group, for instance, sued in Colorado this week to prevent the name of the candidate favored by most Republicans from appearing on the ballot there. If the involvement of an out-of-state group did not serve as a clue, then its board comprising partisan Democrats — and a “Republican” who endorsed Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden for president — signaled the politics-by-other-means purpose of the motley crew. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington President Noah Bookbinder justified preventing the opposition’s preferred candidate from appearing on the ballot by maintaining that “it is necessary to defend our republic both today and in the future.”

It obviously did not start in Colorado on Wednesday. It did not start last year when 40 Democrat congressmen introduced a bill to ban Donald Trump from running for president. It did not even start during the bizarre second impeachment, in which, à la Oliver Cromwell’s post-death beheading, Democrats sought to impeach a private citizen holding no federal office for the purpose of disqualifying him for federal office in the future.

