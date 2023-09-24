A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dept. of Defense signs contract with social media monitoring company

New era of digital monitoring rests on the horizon

Published September 24, 2023 at 5:09pm
Published September 24, 2023 at 5:09pm
(RECLAIM THE NET) – Fresh revelations regarding a $2.5 million contractual agreement between the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) at Fort George G. Meade and social media scrutinizer Dataminr have emerged. These claims, unveiled by a U.S. government notice, imply a new era of digital monitoring rests on the horizon, increasingly unsettling in its reinforcement of sweeping surveillance, and potentially having implications on free speech and privacy protection.

Fort Meade, also known as the steering wheel of the U.S. Government’s paramount signals intelligence organization, the National Security Agency, has seemingly struck a discreet deal to expand its espionage services.

DISA, commodiously located at Fort Meade, is now purported to have voluminous exposure to public posts from assorted social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter.

