A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Money Politics U.S. WorldHEAT OF THE MOMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

DeSantis has rude awakening for climate-change alarmists in wake of Idalia's destruction

'We've got to stop politicizing the weather and stop politicizing natural disasters'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2023 at 9:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hammered climate change alarmists in no uncertain terms during Hurricane Idalia's aftermath.

DeSantis cited an 1896 storm that reportedly had 125 mph winds and Florida's Labor Day hurricane in 1935, saying during a Sunday press conference that those storms resulted in massive destruction and deaths.

"So, I think the notion that somehow hurricanes are something new, that’s just false. And we’ve got to stop politicizing the weather and stop politicizing natural disasters," DeSantis said. "We know from history there’s been times when it’s very busy in Florida, late ‘40s, early ‘50s, you had a lot of hits of significant hurricanes."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bombshell book reveals Biden's fiery reaction to Afghanistan's collapse
DeSantis has rude awakening for climate-change alarmists in wake of Idalia's destruction
Top network host shocked on live TV by results of Trump-Biden poll
Why does too much sun turn skin 'leathery'? Scientists have an answer
More than $600 million spent on environmental reviews for high-speed train that isn't built yet
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×