Despite Israel's efforts, U.N. listing ruins near Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine

Jerusalem 'will work alongside its many friends to change all of these distorted decisions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2023 at 9:22am
'Seven Trumpets of Jericho' by James Tissot

'Seven Trumpets of Jericho' by James Tissot

(HAARETZ) -- A United Nations conference voted Sunday to list ruins of the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine.

The decision prompted a harsh response from Israel's Foreign Ministry, which deemed it in a statement published Sunday evening "another sign of the Palestinians' cynical use of UNESCO and their politicization of it."

"Israel will work alongside its many friends in the organization in order to change all of [these] distorted decisions," it added.

Despite Israel's efforts, U.N. listing ruins near Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine
