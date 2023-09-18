Despite Israel's efforts, U.N. listing ruins near Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine

(HAARETZ) -- A United Nations conference voted Sunday to list ruins of the ancient West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine.

The decision prompted a harsh response from Israel's Foreign Ministry, which deemed it in a statement published Sunday evening "another sign of the Palestinians' cynical use of UNESCO and their politicization of it."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

"Israel will work alongside its many friends in the organization in order to change all of [these] distorted decisions," it added.

TRENDING: America's cultural revolution of woke violence

Read the full story ›