PoliticsIN MEMORIAM
Dianne Feinstein dead at 90

Longtime California senator had suffered extensive health issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:39am
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.



(FOX NEWS) – California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died, sources tell Fox News. She was 90.

The longtime senator had suffered from extensive health issues for more than a year, leading many to wonder about her fitness for office. Her cause of death was unclear as of Friday morning.

Feinstein was present in the Senate on Wednesday and cast a vote at 11:45 a.m. ET, according to the congressional record. However, she missed two votes later in the afternoon.

