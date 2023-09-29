Dianne Feinstein dead at 90

(FOX NEWS) – California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died, sources tell Fox News. She was 90.

The longtime senator had suffered from extensive health issues for more than a year, leading many to wonder about her fitness for office. Her cause of death was unclear as of Friday morning.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Feinstein was present in the Senate on Wednesday and cast a vote at 11:45 a.m. ET, according to the congressional record. However, she missed two votes later in the afternoon.

TRENDING: Our new black Republican leaders

Read the full story ›