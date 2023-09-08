Doctors use surgical robot to carry out incredibly complex spinal surgery

(LIBERTY UNYIELDING) – Doctors used augmented reality and a robot to carry out incredibly complicated surgery that would otherwise have been impossible.
A 25-year-old man was taken to the emergency room of Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC) after being seriously injured in a fall at his workplace. The trauma team diagnosed an unstable spine fracture that put the man at immediate risk of permanent paralysis.
“After assessing the patient, Dr. Cezar Mizrahi, a neurosurgeon at the hospital’s spine surgery department, thought the patient could benefit from a new technological advancement: a robot-guided, augmented-reality-assisted imaging of the fractured spine,” reports the Jerusalem Post.
