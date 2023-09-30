DOJ silent on pro-abortion activist who vandalized pro-life center

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Mary Margaret Olohan

The Daily Signal

The Department of Justice will not say why it has not prosecuted a Buffalo woman for vandalizing a pro-life pregnancy center, one of over 200 attacks on pro-life centers and Catholic churches since the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion indicating Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

Forty-year-old Hannah Kamke pled guilty this month to disorderly conduct related to her March 15 vandalism of CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Amherst, New York, The Buffalo News reported, and she has agreed to pay $2,580 in restitution to the center as part of her plea arrangement.

TRENDING: School-board member quotes Bible prophet, all hell breaks loose

The pro-abortion vandal admitted to spray-painting “LIARS” in big bright red letters on CompassCare’s business sign around 11:30 p.m. at night. Authorities arrested her in late March as a result of a joint investigation by the Amherst Police Department and the FBI, according to a local outlet.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This is not the first time the center has been attacked. In June 2022, vandals smashed the windows at CompassCare and lit fires inside the building. No one has been charged for this crime, which CompassCare CEO James Harden believes is a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, and the FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the attackers’ arrest.

The FBI has released a video of the June 2022 attack on the upstate New York pro-life pregnancy center, CompassCare. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. Credit: FBI Buffalo Office pic.twitter.com/1PDXobalAR — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) November 14, 2022

Is the DOJ tacitly endorsing vandalism of pro-life centers? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The FACE Act protects both abortion clinics and pro-life pregnancy centers, but the DOJ has widely used it to charge pro-life activists with FACE violations since the Supreme Court’s June 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade. Last week, Republican members of Congress introduced legislation to repeal FACE, accusing President Joe Biden’s administration of weaponizing the act.

“I believe the FACE Act is unconstitutional on its face,” Harden told The Daily Signal. “And if stands, the FACE Act will become America’s version of Stalin’s Article 58. But as long as it is the law of the land, it should be equally enforced.”

CompassCare’s attorneys also believe Kamke’s behavior constitutes a violation of the FACE Act, Harden explained.

“The FACE Act provides for both criminal and civil penalties for anyone who intimidates or interferes with or attempts to intimidate or interfere with any person providing or receiving reproductive health services,” he said, “which would include services delivered from a pro-life perspective.”

The DOJ declined to explain to The Daily Signal why it did not pursue FACE Act charges. The Amherst Police Department directed The Daily Signal to the FBI (and declined to release Kamke’s mugshot).

In a statement to The Daily Signal, the FBI said it is continuing to investigate “a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country, as well as to judicial buildings, including the US Supreme Court.”

“In general, FBI field offices conduct all logical investigative steps during the course of the investigation which can include offering a reward for information,” the statement said. “In this case, FBI Buffalo is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals responsible for the arson of the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the arson.”

According to CatholicVote trackers, at least 88 pro-life groups and 196 churches have been attacked since the May leak. Vandals often tagged these buildings with threats such as “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,” making the attacks incidents of suspected pro-abortion violence that federal authorities have been slow to investigate.

And the disparity in the DOJ’s prosecution of pro-life activists and pro-abortion activists has already prompted many conservatives to sound the alarm.

“The Justice Department under Biden operates more like the mafia than an impartial law enforcement agency,” Roger Severino, vice president of domestic policy at The Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Signal. (The Daily Signal is the news outlet of The Heritage Foundation)

“DOJ covers for the law-breaking of abortion radicals and their friends at Planned Parenthood Inc. while unleashing armed agents to arrest and intimidate pro-life families because they are bad for the abortion business,” he added.

In mid-September, a D.C. jury convicted three pro-life activists on DOJ charges of trying to stop abortions from taking place at a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic. And in late August, five other pro-life activists were also found guilty of conspiracy against rights and violating the FACE Act.

The Justice Department has openly said that it is targeting pro-life activists through the FACE Act as a response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in December that the overturn of Roe increased “the urgency” of the DOJ’s work—including the “enforcement of the FACE Act, to ensure continued lawful access to reproductive services.”

In 2022, the DOJ charged at least 26 pro-life individuals and no far-left attackers with FACE Act violations. The DOJ has charged only four people with FACE Act violations in all of 2023 for attacking Florida pro-life pregnancy centers.

Harden pointed to the similarities between the vandalism of the Florida pregnancy centers and CompassCare, noting that the DOJ’s handling of these incidents marks “one of the only times in the history of the FACE Act where pro-abortion people are indicted for FACE violations when they vandalized three pregnancy centers with graffiti.”

“It is odd that the Florida indictment occurred only when everyone was looking, just as the DOJ and FBI are attempting to protect their reputation from allegations of dereliction of duty and engaging a double standard by both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees,” he added.

“Yet, the lack of indictments of pro-abortion criminals attacking pro-life groups makes sense when one considers the DOJ’s website and AG [Merrick] Garland’s own report to the Judiciary Committee when questioned regarding the lopsided enforcement of the FACE Act,” the CompassCare CEO said. “The facts betray the true purpose of the 1994 Act and DOJ’s focus on indictments of pro-lifers for what they call ‘anti-abortion activities.’”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!