What's being done to President Trump: Pure evil

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

The Bible teaches that "God is not the author of confusion" (1 Corinthians 14:33) – but He certainly is the revealer of it!

One way to confuse people is to speak in a way that's unclear and conveys the idea that an issue is too complex to understand so it's best to just "leave it to the experts."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Progressives usually won't give you straight answers when asked simple questions like, "What is a woman?" Speaking plainly, the answer is, "A female with the biological organs of a woman."

TRENDING: Is the BRICS alliance really a threat to U.S. hegemony?

When White House spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre was asked, "Does the Biden administration believe transgender biological men should be allowed to compete in women's sports?" she served up a word salad with her eyes repeatedly, nervously blinking, saying: "It's complicated … OK? … it's a complicated issue … complicated with a wide range of views … no discrimination … complicated … not black or white …very complicated … not going to get into it."

Gobbledygook like this leaves listeners scratching their heads. "I know you believe you understand what you think I said, but I'm not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant."

"And the common people heard Him gladly" (Mark 12:37).

Many people today don't understand the gravity of what's happening to former President Donald Trump (unprecedented in judicial history), its implications for our country and the urgency requiring fervent intercession.

Traditional conservatives must not tune out just because it's "complicated."

We need God's intervention at this defining moment, and it's imperative we really grasp what's being done to Donald Trump. It's pure evil.

Accusations against Donald Trump abound. Biased cable and network news totally disregard due process as over 90 criminal felony charges have been piled on him that could result in his being sentenced to prison for the rest of his life.

The overwhelming majority of what's happening to our former president is politically motivated. We are firsthand observing a frightening, new chapter in America where the criminal justice system is being used to silence and stop a political candidate. An activist district attorney from just one of 160 districts in a state can level a felony charge to block a valid presidential candidate from his pursuit of public office. It's unprecedented in United States history!

This is a calculated and coordinated "hit job" engineered by dark spiritual forces intent on overturning traditional America to turn it into a totalitarian, big-government, socialist system with one-party progressive rule. Make no mistake about their Marxist ambitions. We are in uncharted waters, and we must not be asleep at the wheel while "Rome is burning."

What's happening is reprehensible. What the attorney general is allowing with Donald Trump – along with shielding Biden on his scandal of bribery, influence peddling and lying allegations – is devastating to our Constitution and continuance as a nation based on the rule of law.

President Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate corruption and was impeached for it; Biden threatened that leader to fire the investigating official or get no aid, and it's ignored! Biden and his acolytes lecture us about "white privilege," yet his son accumulates millions from adversarial nations as he conceals deducting prostitute costs on his taxes, is mysteriously put on prestigious boards and foolishly turns over his computer with incriminating evidence to a repairman and forgets about it! No white privilege possible here.

Trump's 4 indictments

1. In Manhattan, New York, Democrat uber-leftist district attorney Alvin Bragg came into office Jan. 1, 2022, and in his first year downgraded 52% of all felony arrests by either throwing them out or reclassifying them as "misdemeanors." He then sides with pornography "star" and stripper Stormy Daniels who alleges sexual involvement with Trump almost 20 years ago after signing a non-disclosure agreement. Bragg has still not clearly defined the felony charge, but the media has a field day bashing former President Trump.

2. In Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis, an ardent, leftist Democrat district attorney who openly expresses contempt for Trump, charged him with 13 felony counts (racketeering, conspiracy, lying, etc.) for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election by publicly questioning voting results for the state and asking an official if, in the midst of perceived election chicanery he could "help find 11,000 votes." She represents one county (no other district attorney from the other 159 districts joined the case).

A documentary video has been released featuring over 15 high-profile leaders in America (such as Obama, Biden, Hillary and Stacey Abrams in Georgia) questioning election results. Journalist Jonathan Turley observes the absurdity of this politically motivated case citing every call, speech and letter is charged as a separate criminal act!

3. In Washington, D.C., Democrat Jack Smith, a leftist prosecuting attorney, who disgraced himself attempting to destroy Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (case went to Supreme Court and was unanimously thrown out) charges Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but tried to overturn the election anyway – "election interference." They want the trial to start on the eve of Super Tuesday next March – "election interference?!" This is his whole case!

Trump asked Vice President Pence not to certify the election (to wait), but Pence didn't honor the request. Mike Pence on NBC News stated Trump told him this but NOT that he believed he "lost the election but do it anyway." Pence also stated publicly that he did not recall anyone in the White House telling him what the corrupt media keeps suggesting occurred.

4. In Palm Beach, Florida, where President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is located, charges have been brought stating that he did not return some classified material after he was told to give them back to the National Archives. Attorney General Merrick Garland engaged the FBI in an extensive raid at the Trump residence. Charges have been brought against Trump as observers question why Joe Biden's documents in his garage and numerous other locations were ignored. Others ask legitimate questions as to why Hillary Clinton destroyed 33,000 private emails on her computer and her husband did something similar, yet it was dismissed and never pursued.

Here's the deal: The corrupt media have a field day lampooning President Trump. More significantly, using government agencies and White House power to silence political opposition is not only unconstitutional but extremely dangerous and will accelerate the judgment of God upon the United States. Is it coincidental that the timing of the four indictments strangely coincides with congressional investigations into the Biden family scandal and the presidential election so the Biden "mess" can be overlooked by the masses?

We must take pains to understand these issues, communicate truth to those with whom we interact plus pray fervently during this frightening era in our fragile republic's state.

"These are times that try men's souls."

– Thomas Paine near the beginning of the American Revolution

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!