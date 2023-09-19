A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes 100 points lower as the Federal Reserve's rate decision approaches

'We know that we're closer to the end of the hiking cycle than the beginning'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks retreated on Tuesday as Wall Street awaited the results of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 106 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each slipped 0.2%.

Disney slid more than 3% after announcing plans to nearly double its investment in its cruise and parks business. Deere, often seen as a barometer of future economic activity, fell more nearly 3% in the session after investment bank Evercore ISI downgraded the stock due to agricultural production concerns.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow closes 100 points lower as the Federal Reserve's rate decision approaches
'Death is imminent': Top state Dem questions Biden's 2024 viability
EV manufacturers may have links to Chinese region notorious for slave labor
Well-known meat companies employed migrant children in dangerous conditions: Report
Family says a 14-year-old was told to use specific toilet on plane. She finds phone taped to seat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×