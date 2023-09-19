Dow closes 100 points lower as the Federal Reserve's rate decision approaches

(CNBC) -- Stocks retreated on Tuesday as Wall Street awaited the results of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 106 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each slipped 0.2%.

Disney slid more than 3% after announcing plans to nearly double its investment in its cruise and parks business. Deere, often seen as a barometer of future economic activity, fell more nearly 3% in the session after investment bank Evercore ISI downgraded the stock due to agricultural production concerns.

