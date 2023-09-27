Dow closes lower as stocks' comeback attempt fails

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday, building on the steep losses from the previous session, as an uptick in Treasury yields and oil prices dented investor sentiment.

The 30-stock index fell about 68 points, or 0.2%. Earlier in the session, it was up as much as 112 points. The S&P 500 closed near the flat line, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to hit its highest levels since 2007. The 2-year Treasury yield also climbed. Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures popped nearly 3%, last trading above $93 per barrel.

