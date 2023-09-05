A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow closes nearly 200 points lower as rising oil prices drag down stocks

'If you have oil prices moving up that could be inflationary'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:22pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday to kick off the first trading day of a holiday-shortened week, weighed down by a jump in crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 195.74 points, or 0.56%, to finish at 34,641.97. The S&P 500 dropped 0.42% to close at 4,496.83. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08% to settle at 14,020.95.

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate futures popped more than 1% and briefly traded above $87 per barrel, reaching their highest levels since November.

Read the full story ›

