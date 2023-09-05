Dow closes nearly 200 points lower as rising oil prices drag down stocks

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday to kick off the first trading day of a holiday-shortened week, weighed down by a jump in crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 195.74 points, or 0.56%, to finish at 34,641.97. The S&P 500 dropped 0.42% to close at 4,496.83. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08% to settle at 14,020.95.

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate futures popped more than 1% and briefly traded above $87 per barrel, reaching their highest levels since November.

