Dow tumbles nearly 200, Nasdaq falls a 3rd straight day as Fed rate-hike fears return

'People worry that we could actually fall into a recession'

WND News Services
Published September 6, 2023
(CNBC) -- Stocks sold off Wednesday, continuing the sluggish start to September, as concerns mounted that the Federal Reserve may not be done hiking interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 198.78 points, or 0.57%, to end at 34,443.19. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7% to finish at 4,465.48, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.06% to close at 13,872.47.

Treasury yields jumped, weighing on risk assets again. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was last up about 6 basis points and trading above the 5% level.

