Drag-queen principal reportedly previously arrested for child porn

'I have always loved education and working with kids'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:36pm
(NEWSBUSTERS) – This year, Dr. Shane Murnan will take on the role of principal at the John Glenn Elementary school in Oklahoma’s Western Heights public school district. And, according to a report from The Blaze, on top of being a drag queen, Murnan served a probation sentence for a marijuana charge, was in trouble for an undisclosed alleged offense AND has gotten caught for allegedly possessing child porn.

Yeah, that’s the man who’s gonna have total authority over 400 students from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade.

Murnan’s history is convoluted and twisted but extremely important for understanding the complexity of his situation as well as the threat he poses in his new position of power.

Read the full story ›

